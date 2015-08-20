Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 20 * Edible oil prices were steady t9 firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advice from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,850-0,995 00,800 0,830-0,969 Gondal 02,500 831-1,022 02,000 844-1,015 Jasdan 0,200 800-0,935 0,200 805-0,946 Jamnagar 01,000 850-1,030 01,500 852-1,000 Junagadh 01,500 840-0,995 02,000 834-0,981 Keshod 01,000 825-0,967 01,000 829-0,950 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-0,995 0,846-0,969 0,850-0,980 0,830-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,395 1,112-1,476 1,170-1,456 Sesame (Black) 0,450 2,550-2,875 2,550-2,785 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,184 0,730-0,763 0,724-0,763 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 691-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,050 1,660 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 615 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil label tin 1,800-1,805 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,840-1,885 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)