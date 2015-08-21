* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,600 0,841-0,987 00,500 0,850-0,995 Gondal 03,000 858-1,005 02,500 831-1,022 Jasdan 0,300 800-0,967 0,200 800-0,935 Jamnagar 01,000 860-1,012 01,000 850-1,030 Junagadh 01,500 825-0,989 01,500 840-0,995 Keshod 00,500 840-0,970 01,000 825-0,967 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,843-0,987 0,860-0,995 0,841-0,974 0,850-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,575 1,130-1,478 1,112-1,476 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,300-2,815 2,550-2,875 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,200 0,725-0,762 0,730-0,763 Rapeseeds 029 650-749 691-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,065 1,665 1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 596 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 618 618 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed