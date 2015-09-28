* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,08,000 versus 0,05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,04,000-0,05,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,600 0,859-0,986 00,500 0,855-1,005
Gondal 02,500 839-1,000 01,500 835-1,012
Jasdan 0,300 820-0,940 0,200 834-0,949
Jamnagar 01,500 860-0,971 02,000 880-0,995
Junagadh 01,500 825-0,960 01,500 820-0,972
Keshod 00,500 820-0,933 00,500 823-0,950
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,863-0,986 0,865-1,005 0,859-0,947 0,855-0,990
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225 1,000-1,005 1,020-1,025
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,235-1,236 1,015-1,016 1,035-1,036
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,742 1,250-1,444 1,240-1,436
Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,160-2,949 2,220-2,945
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,750 0,721-0,779 0,721-0,786
Rapeseeds 007 772-820 701-809
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,085 1,100 1,685 1,705
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 624 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,835-1,840
Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,790-0,795
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed