* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,08,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,04,000-0,05,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,700-1,010 00,600 0,859-0,986
Gondal 03,500 795-1,023 02,500 839-1,000
Jasdan 0,300 770-0,950 0,300 820-0,940
Jamnagar 01,000 800-0,965 01,500 860-0,971
Junagadh 02,000 810-0,950 01,500 825-0,960
Keshod 00,500 827-0,935 00,500 820-0,933
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,720-1,010 0,863-0,986 0,700-0,930 0,859-0,947
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 1,271-1,442 1,250-1,444
Sesame (Black) 0,380 2,140-2,875 2,160-2,949
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,140 0,725-0,776 0,721-0,779
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 772-820
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,085 1,665 1,685
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,810-1,815 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil label tin 1,820-1,825 1,835-1,840
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,840-1,845 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,805-0,810
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed