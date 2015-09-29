* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,08,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,04,000-0,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,700-1,010 00,600 0,859-0,986 Gondal 03,500 795-1,023 02,500 839-1,000 Jasdan 0,300 770-0,950 0,300 820-0,940 Jamnagar 01,000 800-0,965 01,500 860-0,971 Junagadh 02,000 810-0,950 01,500 825-0,960 Keshod 00,500 827-0,935 00,500 820-0,933 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-1,010 0,863-0,986 0,700-0,930 0,859-0,947 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,271-1,442 1,250-1,444 Sesame (Black) 0,380 2,140-2,875 2,160-2,949 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,725-0,776 0,721-0,779 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 772-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,085 1,665 1,685 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,810-1,815 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil label tin 1,820-1,825 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,840-1,845 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed