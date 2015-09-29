1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,720-1,010 0,863-0,986 0,700-0,930 0,859-0,947 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,015-1,016 1,005-1,006 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,085 1,665 1,685 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,710 1,720 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 620 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,810-1,815 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,820-1,825 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,840-1,845 1,855-1,860 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,830 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,805-0,810 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.