* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. Sentiment turned weak as new kharif crop groundnut arrivals started. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,750-1,020 02,500 0,700-1,010 Gondal 04,000 744-1,015 03,500 795-1,023 Jasdan 0,500 740-0,932 0,300 770-0,950 Jamnagar 01,500 770-0,942 01,000 800-0,965 Junagadh 03,000 728-0,925 02,000 810-0,950 Keshod 01,000 741-0,900 00,500 827-0,935 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,760-1,020 0,720-1,010 0,750-0,905 0,700-0,930 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,644 1,277-1,455 1,271-1,442 Sesame (Black) 0,440 2,180-2,921 2,140-2,875 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,718-0,777 0,725-0,776 Rapeseeds 035 770-853 772-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,070 1,620 1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil label tin 1,800-1,805 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed