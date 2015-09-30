* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. Sentiment turned
weak as new kharif crop groundnut arrivals started.
* Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,750-1,020 02,500 0,700-1,010
Gondal 04,000 744-1,015 03,500 795-1,023
Jasdan 0,500 740-0,932 0,300 770-0,950
Jamnagar 01,500 770-0,942 01,000 800-0,965
Junagadh 03,000 728-0,925 02,000 810-0,950
Keshod 01,000 741-0,900 00,500 827-0,935
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,760-1,020 0,720-1,010 0,750-0,905 0,700-0,930
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,644 1,277-1,455 1,271-1,442
Sesame (Black) 0,440 2,180-2,921 2,140-2,875
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,230 0,718-0,777 0,725-0,776
Rapeseeds 035 770-853 772-820
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,070 1,620 1,665
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,710
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil label tin 1,800-1,805 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,830
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed