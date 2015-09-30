BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises after winning arbitration case
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,020 0,720-1,010 0,750-0,905 0,700-0,930 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,140-1,145 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,155-1,156 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,070 1,620 1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,710 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 617 0,965-0,970 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,820 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,810-1,815 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,840-1,845 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,820 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
NEW DELHI, May 12 India's consumer inflation is expected to have eased to a three-month low in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, but with a summer rebound in prospect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep interest rates on hold.