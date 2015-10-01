* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien improved further due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,500 0,750-1,020 Gondal 04,500 750-1,000 04,000 744-1,015 Jasdan 0,500 723-0,950 0,500 740-0,932 Jamnagar 01,500 790-0,980 01,500 770-0,942 Junagadh 03,500 720-0,919 03,000 728-0,925 Keshod 01,000 715-0,900 01,000 741-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,760-1,020 0,000-0,000 0,750-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,320 1,300-1,440 1,277-1,455 Sesame (Black) 0,075 2,250-2,920 2,180-2,921 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,720-0,776 0,718-0,777 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 770-853 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,035 1,040 1,615 1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 610 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil label tin 1,805-1,810 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed