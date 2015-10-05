1. Groundnut oil prices declined due to low retail demand. Market sentiment is weak on hopes that new crop arrivals will pick up and supply increase in the coming few days. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,760-1,020 0,000-0,000 0,750-0,905 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,110-1,115 0,930-0,935 1,000-1,005 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,045-1,056 1,125-1,126 0,945-0,946 1,015-1,016 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 1,020 1,500 1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,680 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 605 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 627 612 0,985-0,990 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,750-1,755 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,810-1,815 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,820-0,825 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,200-29,300 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.