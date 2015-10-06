* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,715-0,925 02,500 0,750-1,020 Gondal 06,500 722-0,963 05,000 740-1,005 Jasdan 0,500 700-0,920 0,300 715-0,960 Jamnagar 02,500 730-0,975 02,500 760-0,998 Junagadh 04,000 700-0,944 02,500 725-0,940 Keshod 01,000 690-0,900 01,000 702-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,770-0,925 0,760-1,020 0,715-0,885 0,750-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 1,010-1,015 1,030-1,035 0,910-0,915 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,025-1,026 1,045-1,046 0,925-0,926 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,440 1,160-1,400 1,100-1,375 Sesame (Black) 0,170 2,125-2,885 2,152-2,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,280 0,725-0,783 0,720-0,776 Rapeseeds 013 800-875 770-853 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,960 1,450 1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 627 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,720-1,725 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil label tin 1,730-1,735 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,750-1,755 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed