1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,770-0,925 0,760-1,020 0,715-0,885 0,750-0,905 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,960 1,450 1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,620 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 627 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 29,200-29,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.