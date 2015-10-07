* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 0,725-0,895 04,000 0,715-0,925
Gondal 16,000 715-0,924 06,500 722-0,963
Jasdan 0,600 700-0,900 0,500 700-0,920
Jamnagar 02,000 712-0,940 02,500 730-0,975
Junagadh 05,000 690-0,910 04,000 700-0,944
Keshod 01,500 677-0,900 01,000 690-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,750-0,895 0,770-0,925 0,725-0,855 0,715-0,885
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,960 1,135-1,410 1,160-1,400
Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,942-2,835 2,125-2,885
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,715-0,772 0,725-0,783
Rapeseeds 040 801-880 800-875
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,925 1,470 1,450
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 624 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,720-1,725 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil label tin 1,730-1,735 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,750-1,755 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed