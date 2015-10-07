* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,725-0,895 04,000 0,715-0,925 Gondal 16,000 715-0,924 06,500 722-0,963 Jasdan 0,600 700-0,900 0,500 700-0,920 Jamnagar 02,000 712-0,940 02,500 730-0,975 Junagadh 05,000 690-0,910 04,000 700-0,944 Keshod 01,500 677-0,900 01,000 690-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,895 0,770-0,925 0,725-0,855 0,715-0,885 (auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,135-1,410 1,160-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,942-2,835 2,125-2,885 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,715-0,772 0,725-0,783 Rapeseeds 040 801-880 800-875 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,925 1,470 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 624 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,720-1,725 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil label tin 1,730-1,735 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,750-1,755 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed