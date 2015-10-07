1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-0,895 0,770-0,925 0,725-0,855 0,715-0,885 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,450 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 624 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.