1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-0,895 0,770-0,925 0,725-0,855 0,715-0,885
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,450 1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 624 624 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castrr oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855
Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.