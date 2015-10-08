1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-0,905 0,750-0,895 0,725-0,867 0,725-0,855
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,925 1,470 1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,580
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 598 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 620 624 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castrr oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850
Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.