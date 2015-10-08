1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-0,905 0,750-0,895 0,725-0,867 0,725-0,855 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,925 1,470 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,580 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 624 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.