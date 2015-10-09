1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-0,910 0,750-0,905 0,725-0,880 0,725-0,867 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 0,950-0,955 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,025-1,026 1,015-1,016 0,965-0,966 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,940 1,495 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,590 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 601 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 623 620 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,840-0,845 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.