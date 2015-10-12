BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mistard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,500 0,730-0,900 11,000 0,725-0,910 Gondal 17,500 715-0,905 18,000 718-0,916 Jasdan 0,600 704-0,875 0,400 700-0,890 Jamnagar 02,000 710-0,923 02,000 720-0,960 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 706-0,905 Keshod 01,500 697-0,880 01,500 680-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,900 0,750-0,910 0,730-0,885 0,725-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,440 1,250-1,460 1,250-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,570 2,120-2,844 2,100-2,832 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,280 0,725-0,769 0,715-0,768 Rapeseeds 052 805-888 780-831 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 1,510 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 601 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 623 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)