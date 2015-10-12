Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 12 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. Market sentiment turned weak as oil millers body Saurashtra oil mills association estimated groundnut production at 15.50 lakh tones in the new Kharif season compared to last year's 11.5-12 lakh tones. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,900 0,750-0,910 0,730-0,885 0,725-0,880 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,960 1,465 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,600 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 605 601 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 627 623 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.