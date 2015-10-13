* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 0,715-0,875 11,500 0,730-0,900 Gondal 23,000 711-0,890 17,500 715-0,905 Jasdan 0,700 695-0,864 0,600 704-0,875 Jamnagar 03,000 700-0,910 02,000 710-0,923 Junagadh 08,000 702-0,890 05,000 706-0,905 Keshod 02,500 692-0,855 01,500 697-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-0,875 0,740-0,900 0,715-0,865 0,730-0,885 (auction price) Market delivery 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,265-1,500 1,250-1,460 Sesame (Black) 0,575 2,122-2,875 2,120-2,844 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,310 0,715-0,765 0,725-0,769 Rapeseeds 012 801-856 805-888 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,940 1,460 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 627 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed