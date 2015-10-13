* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 11,000 0,715-0,875 11,500 0,730-0,900
Gondal 23,000 711-0,890 17,500 715-0,905
Jasdan 0,700 695-0,864 0,600 704-0,875
Jamnagar 03,000 700-0,910 02,000 710-0,923
Junagadh 08,000 702-0,890 05,000 706-0,905
Keshod 02,500 692-0,855 01,500 697-0,880
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,720-0,875 0,740-0,900 0,715-0,865 0,730-0,885
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,800 1,265-1,500 1,250-1,460
Sesame (Black) 0,575 2,122-2,875 2,120-2,844
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,310 0,715-0,765 0,725-0,769
Rapeseeds 012 801-856 805-888
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,940 1,460 1,465
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 605 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 627 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed