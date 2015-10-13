1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,720-0,875 0,740-0,900 0,715-0,865 0,730-0,885 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 1,010-1,015 0,890-0,895 0,950-0,955 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 1,025-1,026 0,905-0,906 0,965-0,966 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,940 1,425 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,590 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 627 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.