1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,720-0,875 0,740-0,900 0,715-0,865 0,730-0,885
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,950-0,955 1,010-1,015 0,890-0,895 0,950-0,955
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 1,025-1,026 0,905-0,906 0,965-0,966
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,940 1,425 1,465
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,590
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 610 605 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 632 627 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castrr oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830
Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.