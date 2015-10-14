* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,705-0,870 11,000 0,715-0,875
Gondal 24,000 720-0,875 23,000 711-0,890
Jasdan 0,800 690-0,850 0,700 695-0,864
Jamnagar 04,000 705-0,900 03,000 700-0,910
Junagadh 07,500 700-0,864 08,000 702-0,890
Keshod 03,500 680-0,832 02,500 692-0,855
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,720-0,870 0,720-0,875 0,705-0,842 0,715-0,865
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,950-0,955 0,870-0,875 0,890-0,895
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,965-0,966 0,885-0,886 0,905-0,906
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,920 1,250-1,475 1,265-1,500
Sesame (Black) 0,650 2,050-2,832 2,122-2,875
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,330 0,721-0,773 0,715-0,765
Rapeseeds 023 801-906 801-856
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,915 1,410 1,425
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 632 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed