* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,705-0,870 11,000 0,715-0,875 Gondal 24,000 720-0,875 23,000 711-0,890 Jasdan 0,800 690-0,850 0,700 695-0,864 Jamnagar 04,000 705-0,900 03,000 700-0,910 Junagadh 07,500 700-0,864 08,000 702-0,890 Keshod 03,500 680-0,832 02,500 692-0,855 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-0,870 0,720-0,875 0,705-0,842 0,715-0,865 (auction price) Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,950-0,955 0,870-0,875 0,890-0,895 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,965-0,966 0,885-0,886 0,905-0,906 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,920 1,250-1,475 1,265-1,500 Sesame (Black) 0,650 2,050-2,832 2,122-2,875 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,330 0,721-0,773 0,715-0,765 Rapeseeds 023 801-906 801-856 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,915 1,410 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 632 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed