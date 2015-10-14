1. Groundnut oil prices dropped on weak sentiment as buyers expect further price fall with increase in supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,720-0,870 0,720-0,875 0,705-0,842 0,715-0,865 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,950-0,955 0,860-0,865 0,890-0,895 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,965-0,966 0,875-0,876 0,905-0,906 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,875 0,915 1,360 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,570 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 616 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 638 632 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,812 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,822 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,620 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,835-0,840 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.