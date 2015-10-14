1. Groundnut oil prices dropped on weak sentiment as buyers expect further
price fall with increase in supply.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,720-0,870 0,720-0,875 0,705-0,842 0,715-0,865
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,950-0,955 0,860-0,865 0,890-0,895
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,965-0,966 0,875-0,876 0,905-0,906
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,875 0,915 1,360 1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,570
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 616 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 638 632 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,812 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castrr oil BSS 0,822 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,620 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,835-0,840
Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.