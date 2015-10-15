* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,500 0,705-0,870 10,000 0,705-0,870 Gondal 24,500 711-0,891 24,000 720-0,875 Jasdan 1,000 680-0,845 0,800 690-0,850 Jamnagar 03,000 738-0,967 04,000 705-0,900 Junagadh 08,000 715-0,875 07,500 700-0,864 Keshod 03,000 690-0,835 03,500 680-0,832 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,715-0,870 0,720-0,870 0,705-0,836 0,705-0,842 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,000 1,235-1,490 1,250-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,050-2,832 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,310 0,725-0,772 0,721-0,773 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 801-906 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,870 0,875 1,350 1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 616 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 638 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,812 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,822 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil label tin 1,630-1,635 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed