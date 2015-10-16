* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 0,690-0,860 10,500 0,705-0,870 Gondal 24,000 700-0,885 24,500 711-0,891 Jasdan 1,000 660-0,833 1,000 680-0,845 Jamnagar 03,500 750-0,965 03,000 738-0,967 Junagadh 10,000 732-0,870 08,000 715-0,875 Keshod 03,000 677-0,825 03,000 690-0,835 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,705-0,860 0,715-0,870 0,690-0,840 0,705-0,836 (auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,860-0,865 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,875-0,876 0,805-0,806 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,850 1,265-1,485 1,235-1,490 Sesame (Black) 0,225 2,100-2,824 2,050-2,832 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,725-0,771 0,725-0,772 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 801-906 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,855 1,330 1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,470 1,470 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 635 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed