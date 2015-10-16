Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 16 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from bear operators. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,705-0,860 0,715-0,870 0,690-0,840 0,705-0,836 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,860-0,865 0,830-0,835 0,800-0,805 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,875-0,876 0,845-0,846 0,815-0,816 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,855 1,305 1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,470 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 635 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,812 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,815 0,822 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,585-1,590 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.