* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,500 0,700-0,855 11,000 0,690-0,860
Gondal 25,000 709-0,860 24,000 700-0,885
Jasdan 1,000 665-0,824 1,000 660-0,833
Jamnagar 03,000 736-0,925 03,500 750-0,965
Junagadh 12,000 710-0,860 10,000 732-0,870
Keshod 03,000 675-0,830 03,000 677-0,825
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,710-0,855 0,705-0,860 0,700-0,835 0,690-0,840
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,600 1,240-1,488 1,265-1,485
Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,200-2,775 2,100-2,824
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,320 0,715-0,765 0,725-0,771
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 801-906
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,835 0,835 1,305 1,305
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 632 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil label tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed