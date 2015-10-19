* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,500 0,700-0,855 11,000 0,690-0,860 Gondal 25,000 709-0,860 24,000 700-0,885 Jasdan 1,000 665-0,824 1,000 660-0,833 Jamnagar 03,000 736-0,925 03,500 750-0,965 Junagadh 12,000 710-0,860 10,000 732-0,870 Keshod 03,000 675-0,830 03,000 677-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,710-0,855 0,705-0,860 0,700-0,835 0,690-0,840 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,600 1,240-1,488 1,265-1,485 Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,200-2,775 2,100-2,824 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,320 0,715-0,765 0,725-0,771 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 801-906 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,835 1,305 1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 632 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil label tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed