1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure amid low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,710-0,855 0,705-0,860 0,700-0,835 0,690-0,840 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,880-0,885 0,890-0,895 0,820-0,825 0,830-0,835 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,895-0,896 0,905-0,906 0,835-0,836 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,835 1,300 1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,440 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 632 0,975-0,980 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,535-1,540 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,545-1,550 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,565-1,570 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,840-0,845 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.