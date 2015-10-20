* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,710-0,835 12,500 0,700-0,855
Gondal 23,000 705-0,850 25,000 709-0,860
Jasdan 1,000 660-0,813 1,000 665-0,824
Jamnagar 05,000 725-0,880 03,000 736-0,925
Junagadh 10,000 713-0,845 12,000 710-0,860
Keshod 03,000 675-0,825 03,000 675-0,830
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,715-0,835 0,710-0,855 0,710-0,820 0,700-0,835
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,050 1,250-1,525 1,240-1,488
Sesame (Black) 0,260 2,200-2,820 2,200-2,775
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,230 0,711-0,765 0,715-0,765
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 801-906
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,830 1,315 1,300
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 620 0,960-0,965 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil label tin 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed