* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,710-0,835 12,500 0,700-0,855 Gondal 23,000 705-0,850 25,000 709-0,860 Jasdan 1,000 660-0,813 1,000 665-0,824 Jamnagar 05,000 725-0,880 03,000 736-0,925 Junagadh 10,000 713-0,845 12,000 710-0,860 Keshod 03,000 675-0,825 03,000 675-0,830 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,715-0,835 0,710-0,855 0,710-0,820 0,700-0,835 (auction price) Market delivery 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,050 1,250-1,525 1,240-1,488 Sesame (Black) 0,260 2,200-2,820 2,200-2,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,711-0,765 0,715-0,765 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 801-906 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,830 1,315 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 620 0,960-0,965 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil label tin 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed