Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 20 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-0,835 0,710-0,855 0,710-0,820 0,700-0,835 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,895-0,896 0,905-0,906 0,835-0,836 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,830 1,300 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,410 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 620 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,808 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,818 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,515-1,520 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,525-1,530 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,545-1,550 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,510 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.