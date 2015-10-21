* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil improved due to firm seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 11,000 0,705-0,840 10,000 0,710-0,835
Gondal 24,000 723-0,845 23,000 705-0,850
Jasdan 1,000 682-0,808 1,000 660-0,813
Jamnagar 04,000 730-0,878 05,000 725-0,880
Junagadh 09,000 700-0,833 10,000 713-0,845
Keshod 03,000 682-0,814 03,000 675-0,825
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,715-0,840 0,715-0,835 0,705-0,825 0,710-0,820
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,120 1,280-1,545 1,250-1,525
Sesame (Black) 0,230 2,135-2,750 2,200-2,820
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,300 0,715-0,765 0,711-0,765
Rapeseeds 020 795-918 801-906
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,845 0,830 1,320 1,300
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,390
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 617 0,980-0,985 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,808 0,808 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,818 0,818 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil label tin 1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,510 1,510
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed