* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil improved due to firm seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 0,705-0,840 10,000 0,710-0,835 Gondal 24,000 723-0,845 23,000 705-0,850 Jasdan 1,000 682-0,808 1,000 660-0,813 Jamnagar 04,000 730-0,878 05,000 725-0,880 Junagadh 09,000 700-0,833 10,000 713-0,845 Keshod 03,000 682-0,814 03,000 675-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,715-0,840 0,715-0,835 0,705-0,825 0,710-0,820 (auction price) Market delivery 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,120 1,280-1,545 1,250-1,525 Sesame (Black) 0,230 2,135-2,750 2,200-2,820 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,715-0,765 0,711-0,765 Rapeseeds 020 795-918 801-906 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,830 1,320 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 617 0,980-0,985 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,808 0,808 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,818 0,818 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil label tin 1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,510 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed