Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 21
Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
1. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
2. Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,715-0,840 0,715-0,835 0,705-0,825 0,710-0,820
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 0,810-0,815 0,820-0,825
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 0,825-0,826 0,835-0,836
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,845 0,830 1,320 1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,390
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 605 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 627 617 0,985-0,990 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,808 0,808 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castrr oil BSS 0,818 0,818 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,510 1,510
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.