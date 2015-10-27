* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,681-0,818 11,000 0,705-0,840 Gondal 22,000 690-0,823 24,000 723-0,845 Jasdan 1,500 685-0,790 1,000 682-0,808 Jamnagar 04,000 700-0,845 04,000 730-0,878 Junagadh 08,000 685-0,800 09,000 700-0,833 Keshod 03,000 670-0,782 03,000 682-0,814 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,692-0,818 0,715-0,840 0,681-0,812 0,705-0,825 (auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,880-0,885 0,800-0,805 0,810-0,815 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,895-0,896 0,815-0,816 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,245-1,465 1,280-1,545 Sesame (Black) 0,310 2,250-2,720 2,135-2,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,674-0,765 0,715-0,765 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 795-918 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,830 1,295 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 617 0,960-0,965 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,808 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,818 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,480-1,490 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil label tin 1,495-1,500 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,515-1,520 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 0,805-0,810 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed