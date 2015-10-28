* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,35,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,690-0,816 12,000 0,681-0,818 Gondal 23,500 693-0,815 22,000 690-0,823 Jasdan 1,000 670-0,788 1,500 685-0,790 Jamnagar 05,000 695-0,825 04,000 700-0,845 Junagadh 10,000 670-0,803 08,000 685-0,800 Keshod 03,000 650-0,785 03,000 670-0,782 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,816 0,692-0,818 0,679-0,810 0,681-0,812 (auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,850-0,855 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,865-0,866 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,880 1,255-1,480 1,245-1,465 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,325-2,654 2,250-2,720 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,270 0,625-0,771 0,674-0,765 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 795-918 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,810 1,255 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 581 583 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 603 605 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed