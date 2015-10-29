* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery
units.
* Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,40,000 versus 1,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,500 0,665-0,800 10,000 0,690-0,816
Gondal 25,000 680-0,805 23,500 693-0,815
Jasdan 1,500 675-0,775 1,000 670-0,788
Jamnagar 06,000 700-0,821 05,000 695-0,825
Junagadh 13,000 650-0,790 10,000 670-0,803
Keshod 05,000 654-0,770 03,000 650-0,785
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,800 0,690-0,816 0,665-0,790 0,679-0,810
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,960 1,250-1,540 1,255-1,480
Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,343-2,665 2,325-2,654
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,711-0,779 0,625-0,771
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 795-918
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,805 1,275 1,265
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 577 580 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 599 602 0,945-0,950 0,950-0,955
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,813 0,815 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,823 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil label tin 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,805-0,810
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed