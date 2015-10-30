* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,000 0,666-0,806 17,500 0,665-0,800
Gondal 25,500 675-0,800 25,000 680-0,805
Jasdan 2,500 660-0,782 1,500 675-0,775
Jamnagar 07,000 700-0,805 06,000 700-0,821
Junagadh 12,000 663-0,781 13,000 650-0,790
Keshod 05,000 655-0,775 05,000 654-0,770
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,688-0,806 0,680-0,800 0,666-0,800 0,665-0,790
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,840 1,240-1,490 1,250-1,540
Sesame (Black) 0,385 1,850-2,720 2,343-2,665
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,390 0,715-0,791 0,711-0,779
Rapeseeds 010 890-909 795-918
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,805 1,290 1,275
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 572 575 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 594 597 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil label tin 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed