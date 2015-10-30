* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,666-0,806 17,500 0,665-0,800 Gondal 25,500 675-0,800 25,000 680-0,805 Jasdan 2,500 660-0,782 1,500 675-0,775 Jamnagar 07,000 700-0,805 06,000 700-0,821 Junagadh 12,000 663-0,781 13,000 650-0,790 Keshod 05,000 655-0,775 05,000 654-0,770 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,688-0,806 0,680-0,800 0,666-0,800 0,665-0,790 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,840 1,240-1,490 1,250-1,540 Sesame (Black) 0,385 1,850-2,720 2,343-2,665 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,390 0,715-0,791 0,711-0,779 Rapeseeds 010 890-909 795-918 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,805 1,290 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 572 575 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 594 597 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed