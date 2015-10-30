Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 30 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped further due to supply pressure. 3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,688-0,806 0,680-0,800 0,666-0,800 0,665-0,790 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,900-0,905 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,915-0,916 0,855-0,856 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,805 1,295 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 565 575 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 587 597 0,930-0,935 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 0,795-0,800 0,800-0,805 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.