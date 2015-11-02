* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 24,000 0,650-0,828 16,000 0,666-0,806 Gondal 26,000 681-0,812 25,500 675-0,800 Jasdan 2,000 650-0,780 2,500 660-0,782 Jamnagar 06,000 700-0,834 07,000 700-0,805 Junagadh 10,000 656-0,785 12,000 663-0,781 Keshod 05,000 650-0,775 05,000 655-0,775 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,828 0,688-0,806 0,650-0,823 0,666-0,800 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 3,210 1,230-1,450 1,240-1,490 Sesame (Black) 0,230 1,761-2,722 1,850-2,720 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,540 0,725-0,794 0,715-0,791 Rapeseeds 030 850-900 890-909 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,820 1,305 1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 565 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 584 587 0,925-0,930 0,930-0,935 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil label tin 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed