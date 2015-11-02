* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 24,000 0,650-0,828 16,000 0,666-0,806
Gondal 26,000 681-0,812 25,500 675-0,800
Jasdan 2,000 650-0,780 2,500 660-0,782
Jamnagar 06,000 700-0,834 07,000 700-0,805
Junagadh 10,000 656-0,785 12,000 663-0,781
Keshod 05,000 650-0,775 05,000 655-0,775
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,828 0,688-0,806 0,650-0,823 0,666-0,800
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,210 1,230-1,450 1,240-1,490
Sesame (Black) 0,230 1,761-2,722 1,850-2,720
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,540 0,725-0,794 0,715-0,791
Rapeseeds 030 850-900 890-909
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,830 0,820 1,305 1,295
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 565 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 584 587 0,925-0,930 0,930-0,935
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil label tin 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,795-0,800
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed