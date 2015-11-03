Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,80,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 0,650-0,825 24,000 0,650-0,828 Gondal 25,000 675-0,815 26,000 681-0,812 Jasdan 2,000 660-0,794 2,000 650-0,780 Jamnagar 07,000 685-0,828 06,000 700-0,834 Junagadh 10,000 660-0,771 10,000 656-0,785 Keshod 05,000 650-0,762 05,000 650-0,775 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,825 0,700-0,828 0,650-0,821 0,650-0,823 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,020 1,220-1,440 1,230-1,450 Sesame (Black) 0,403 2,205-2,800 1,761-2,722 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,725-0,796 0,725-0,794 Rapeseeds 030 850-880 850-900 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,830 1,300 1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 558 562 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 584 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12