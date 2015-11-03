Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 03 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,825 0,700-0,828 0,650-0,821 0,650-0,823 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,830 1,290 1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 558 562 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 580 584 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,470-1,475 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,795-0,800 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12