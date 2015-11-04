* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. * Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,33,000-0,34,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,650-0,824 20,000 0,650-0,825 Gondal 22,000 670-0,830 25,000 675-0,815 Jasdan 2,000 650-0,775 2,000 660-0,794 Jamnagar 08,000 690-0,825 07,000 685-0,828 Junagadh 12,000 654-0,790 10,000 660-0,771 Keshod 05,000 650-0,760 05,000 650-0,762 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,824 0,700-0,825 0,650-0,820 0,650-0,821 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,177-1,536 1,220-1,440 Sesame (Black) 0,710 2,315-2,775 2,205-2,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,410 0,725-0,796 0,725-0,796 Rapeseeds 005 830-870 850-880 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,820 1,290 1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 556 558 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 580 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed