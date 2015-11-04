Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 04
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,675-0,824 0,700-0,825 0,650-0,820 0,650-0,821
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 1,285 1,290
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 560 558 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 580 580 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castrr oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790
Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.