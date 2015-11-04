Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 04 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,675-0,824 0,700-0,825 0,650-0,820 0,650-0,821 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 1,285 1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 560 558 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 580 580 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.