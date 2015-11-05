* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Sesame oil prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 26,000 0,675-0,825 18,000 0,650-0,824
Gondal 25,000 680-0,812 22,000 670-0,830
Jasdan 2,000 660-0,783 2,000 650-0,775
Jamnagar 07,000 688-0,810 08,000 690-0,825
Junagadh 11,000 655-0,794 12,000 654-0,790
Keshod 05,000 650-0,780 05,000 650-0,760
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,825 0,675-0,824 0,675-0,815 0,650-0,820
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,120 1,120-1,538 1,177-1,536
Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,800-2,732 2,315-2,775
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,721-0,792 0,725-0,796
Rapeseeds 004 850-870 830-870
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,285 1,285
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 560 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,950 2,000 3,050-3,060 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790
Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed