* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Sesame oil prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 26,000 0,675-0,825 18,000 0,650-0,824 Gondal 25,000 680-0,812 22,000 670-0,830 Jasdan 2,000 660-0,783 2,000 650-0,775 Jamnagar 07,000 688-0,810 08,000 690-0,825 Junagadh 11,000 655-0,794 12,000 654-0,790 Keshod 05,000 650-0,780 05,000 650-0,760 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,825 0,675-0,824 0,675-0,815 0,650-0,820 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,120 1,120-1,538 1,177-1,536 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,800-2,732 2,315-2,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,721-0,792 0,725-0,796 Rapeseeds 004 850-870 830-870 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,285 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,950 2,000 3,050-3,060 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed