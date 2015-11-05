Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 05
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand.
3. Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,825 0,675-0,824 0,675-0,815 0,650-0,820
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,285 1,285
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 560 560 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 580 580 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,950 2,000 3,050-3,060 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castrr oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790
Sesase oil 3,200-3,205 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.