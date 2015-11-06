* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 20,000 0,650-0,820 26,000 0,675-0,825
Gondal 24,500 670-0,825 25,000 680-0,812
Jasdan 2,000 650-0,784 2,000 660-0,783
Jamnagar 09,000 700-0,805 07,000 688-0,810
Junagadh 12,000 667-0,771 11,000 655-0,794
Keshod 05,000 660-0,765 05,000 650-0,780
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,820 0,700-0,825 0,650-0,810 0,675-0,815
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,950 1,138-1,500 1,120-1,538
Sesame (Black) 0,772 2,260-2,770 1,800-2,732
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,420 0,721-0,791 0,721-0,792
Rapeseeds 020 820-870 850-870
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,810 0,815 1,280 1,285
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 560 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,950 1,950 3,050-3,060 3,050-3,060
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,785-0,790
Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,200-3,205
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed