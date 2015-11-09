* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 20,000 0,650-0,820 Gondal 25,000 660-0,812 24,500 670-0,825 Jasdan 1,500 665-0,785 2,000 650-0,784 Jamnagar 06,000 676-0,800 09,000 700-0,805 Junagadh 08,000 665-0,780 12,000 667-0,771 Keshod 03,000 650-0,768 05,000 660-0,765 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,820 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,150-1,530 1,138-1,500 Sesame (Black) 0,280 1,650-2,717 2,260-2,770 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,055 0,731-0,793 0,721-0,791 Rapeseeds 027 760-810 820-870 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,810 1,280 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,900 1,950 2,970-2,980 3,050-3,060 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,125-3,130 3,200-3,205 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed