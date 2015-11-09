* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 20,000 0,650-0,820
Gondal 25,000 660-0,812 24,500 670-0,825
Jasdan 1,500 665-0,785 2,000 650-0,784
Jamnagar 06,000 676-0,800 09,000 700-0,805
Junagadh 08,000 665-0,780 12,000 667-0,771
Keshod 03,000 650-0,768 05,000 660-0,765
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,820 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,810
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 1,150-1,530 1,138-1,500
Sesame (Black) 0,280 1,650-2,717 2,260-2,770
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,055 0,731-0,793 0,721-0,791
Rapeseeds 027 760-810 820-870
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,810 0,810 1,280 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 560 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,900 1,950 2,970-2,980 3,050-3,060
Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 3,125-3,130 3,200-3,205
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed