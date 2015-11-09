Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 09
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,820 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,810
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 0,810-0,815 0,800-0,805
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,905-0,906 0,825-0,826 0,815-0,816
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,810 1,285 1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 556 560 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 578 580 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,900 1,950 2,970-2,980 3,050-3,060
Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castrr oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Sesase oil 3,125-3,130 3,200-3,205
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.