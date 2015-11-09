Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 09 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,820 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 0,810-0,815 0,800-0,805 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,905-0,906 0,825-0,826 0,815-0,816 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,810 1,285 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 556 560 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 578 580 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,900 1,950 2,970-2,980 3,050-3,060 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesase oil 3,125-3,130 3,200-3,205 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.