Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 10 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 20,000 0,650-0,820 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 25,000 660-0,812 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,500 665-0,785 Jamnagar 08,000 680-0,823 06,000 676-0,800 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 08,000 665-0,780 Keshod 05,000 660-0,765 03,000 650-0,768 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,820 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,530 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,650-2,717 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,731-0,793 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,815 1,305 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 556 556 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 578 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,900 1,900 2,970-2,980 2,970-2,980 Castor oil commercial 0,827 0,830 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,837 0,840 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,125-3,130 3,125-3,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed