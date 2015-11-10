BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil eased further due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,820 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,815 1,300 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 553 556 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 575 578 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,900 1,900 2,970-2,980 2,970-2,980 Castor oil commercial 0,827 0,830 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,837 0,840 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesase oil 3,125-3,130 3,125-3,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
* Political drama in Washington unsettles investors * Gold sees best one-day gain in a month on Thursday * Spot gold may drop to $1,209/oz - technicals (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R May 12 Gold prices rose on Friday for a second straight session as political uncertainty in the United States following the sacking of FBI chief James Comey pressured the dollar and equities fell. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,227.33 per ounce at 0707 GMT. Spot go