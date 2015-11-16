* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,30,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 40,000 0,675-0,800 20,000 0,650-0,820 Gondal 35,000 668-0,809 25,000 660-0,812 Jasdan 1,000 650-0,789 1,500 665-0,785 Jamnagar 10,000 670-0,835 08,000 680-0,823 Junagadh 11,000 660-0,788 08,000 665-0,780 Keshod 05,000 633-0,770 05,000 660-0,765 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,725-0,800 0,700-0,820 0,675-0,794 0,650-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,160-1,520 1,150-1,530 Sesame (Black) 0,380 1,850-2,818 1,650-2,717 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,735-0,806 0,731-0,793 Rapeseeds 010 800-840 760-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,825 1,300 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 553 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 575 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,840 1,900 2,870-2,880 2,970-2,980 Castor oil commercial 0,823 0,827 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,833 0,837 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,025-3,030 3,125-3,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed