1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand. 4. Sesame oil declined due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,725-0,800 0,700-0,820 0,675-0,794 0,650-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,825 1,295 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 550 553 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 572 575 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,840 1,900 2,870-2,880 2,970-2,980 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,827 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,830 0,837 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,780-0,785 Sesase oil 3,015-3,020 3,125-3,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,200-29,300 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.