* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Sesame oil dropped further due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 26,000 0,600-0,810 40,000 0,675-0,800
Gondal 25,000 650-0,802 35,000 668-0,809
Jasdan 1,500 625-0,780 1,000 650-0,789
Jamnagar 12,000 684-0,844 10,000 670-0,835
Junagadh 10,000 665-0,775 11,000 660-0,788
Keshod 04,500 624-0,752 05,000 633-0,770
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,640-0,810 0,725-0,800 0,600-0,760 0,675-0,794
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,770 1,180-1,540 1,160-1,520
Sesame (Black) 0,450 2,390-2,851 1,850-2,818
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,190 0,725-0,788 0,735-0,806
Rapeseeds 015 810-880 800-840
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,820 1,295 1,295
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 550 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 572 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,825 1,840 2,840-2,850 2,870-2,880
Castor oil commercial 0,822 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,832 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770
Sesame oil 2,075-2,980 3,015-3,020
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed