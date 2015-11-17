* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil dropped further due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 26,000 0,600-0,810 40,000 0,675-0,800 Gondal 25,000 650-0,802 35,000 668-0,809 Jasdan 1,500 625-0,780 1,000 650-0,789 Jamnagar 12,000 684-0,844 10,000 670-0,835 Junagadh 10,000 665-0,775 11,000 660-0,788 Keshod 04,500 624-0,752 05,000 633-0,770 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,810 0,725-0,800 0,600-0,760 0,675-0,794 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,770 1,180-1,540 1,160-1,520 Sesame (Black) 0,450 2,390-2,851 1,850-2,818 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,190 0,725-0,788 0,735-0,806 Rapeseeds 015 810-880 800-840 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,820 1,295 1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 550 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 572 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,840 2,840-2,850 2,870-2,880 Castor oil commercial 0,822 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,832 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 2,075-2,980 3,015-3,020 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed